A look at road conditions in Chesterfield County as snow continues to fall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Snow accumulation created increasingly challenging driving conditions across Chesterfield County Monday, with both primary and secondary roads becoming covered as the winter weather intensified.

By 11 a.m., snow began sticking to roadways throughout the county. This evening, Hull Street Road was becoming more covered with snow, while secondary roads in the area were completely blanketed.

CBS 6 traveled through various neighborhoods in the county and observed that while most roads initially had a slushy mix, snow buildup accelerated quickly, particularly on less-traveled streets. As conditions worsened, even the main roads began accumulating snow.

The Virginia Department of Transportation did not pre-treat roads due to wet conditions but had crews on standby. According to the Chesterfield County government website, VDOT's Chesterfield residency has 185 pieces of equipment, including state-owned plows and private contractors, available to clear snow.

The snow removal process prioritizes primary roads first, then moves to secondary roads within 72 hours.

Residents making last-minute grocery store trips reported that while roads weren't problematic when they left home, they expected conditions to deteriorate rapidly.

"I was about out of everything, so I had to brave the force," one shopper said.

Another resident emphasized the importance of careful driving.

"Take your time, go slow and be careful and be safe," they said.

Parents and teachers CBS 6 spoke with off-camera expressed concerns about road conditions and school schedules. Many schools in the area are located on back roads, including Bailey Bridge Road, which has at least five schools along its route. These community members hope roads will be completely clear before students return.

Chesterfield County Public Schools announced that schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

The snow event demonstrated how quickly conditions can change, with primary routes that initially remained passable becoming increasingly covered as the storm progressed.

