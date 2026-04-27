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Chesterfield County Police search for attempted armed robbery suspect

Have you seen this person? Chesterfield County Police are investigating
Chesterfield County Police
Have you seen this person? Chesterfield County Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a local vape shop.
Have you seen this person? Chesterfield County Police are investigating
Chesterfield police search for suspect
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a local vape shop.

Police said it happened at the T&H Vape & Smoke Shop at 9893 Route 1 at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. They said a suspect entered the business seeking a refund for a purchase made earlier in the day. While holding a handgun, the suspect demanded additional money, according to police.

The suspect fled the store before receiving any more money. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

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