Chesterfield County Police search for attempted armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a local vape shop.

Police said it happened at the T&H Vape & Smoke Shop at 9893 Route 1 at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. They said a suspect entered the business seeking a refund for a purchase made earlier in the day. While holding a handgun, the suspect demanded additional money, according to police.

The suspect fled the store before receiving any more money. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.