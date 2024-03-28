Watch Now
Chesterfield County police searching for woman missing since March 7

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, March 28
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 10:38:26-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are now asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen leaving her home earlier this month.

Sulki Chi, a 35-year-old woman was reported missing by her relatives on March 26. But police say that she was last seen by relatives at about 1:30 p.m. on March 7 when she left the residence by foot.

Chi is described by police as an Asian female that stands 5 foot and 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Sulki Chi.jpg

Anyone with information about Chi's whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

