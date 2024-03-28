Chesterfield County police searching for woman missing since March 7

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are now asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen leaving her home earlier this month.
Sulki Chi, a 35-year-old woman was reported missing by her relatives on March 26. But police say that she was last seen by relatives at about 1:30 p.m. on March 7 when she left the residence by foot.
Chi is described by police as an Asian female that stands 5 foot and 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information about Chi's whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews