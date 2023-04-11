Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Cumberland man arrested for allegedly stealing gallons of fuel from construction site

Richmond top stories and weather April 11, 2023
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 10:49:08-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Cumberland man was arrested Tuesday after hundreds of gallons of fuel were stolen from a construction site off of Genito Road.

Chesterfield Police said English Construction has been reporting larcenies of fuel from their site in the 2600 block of Genito Place since October of 2022.

The suspect would siphon gallons of fuel from the construction site during the overnight hours, police said.

On Tuesday, police were called out to the site after a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. Officers pulled the truck over and found the driver in possession of several fuel cans and tanks.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Thomas D. Croswell. Police said he was charged with two counts of grand larceny, driving while having a revoked license, no inspection and no state registration.

Cfield Diesel Stealing 1.jpg
(April 11, 2023)

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone