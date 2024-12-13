Injured worker in stable condition after Chesterfield construction site accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A construction worker is now in stable condition after an on-site accident Friday morning.

Crews were called to a site in the area of Lake Eloise and Idlewood Drive around 11:30 a.m. They found a worker down in a 5' by 8' by 15' trench, according to Justin Adams with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Rescue crews extracted the worker in 1 hour and 7 minutes. The worker was transferred to a nearby trauma center and is now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

As an all-hazards fire department, Adams said the team employs specialized resources and equipment for incidents like this.

