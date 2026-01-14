How to register for Chesterfield's free emergency response training

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is recruiting volunteers for its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and offering free training to prepare residents for disasters and emergencies.

The comprehensive eight-class course teaches basic emergency response skills including light duty search and rescue, fire safety and suppression, basic medical care, terrorism awareness, emergency communications and disaster psychology.

Participants who complete the training earn certificates and have the option to volunteer through the CERT program to help their community during emergencies.

The free training course begins February 3 and is open to anyone 18 and older. Registration is available at chesterfield.gov/cert.

