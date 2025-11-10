Chesterfield Board of Supervisors expected to appoint interim Dale District supervisor this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is expected to announce the next Dale District Supervisor after the death of James M. "Jim" Holland during a special meeting this week.

Dr. LeQuan M. Hylton, the current Dale District Planning Commissioner who was appointed by Holland before his death, is the board's expected appointee for the interim role, a news release from the county says. Hylton has lived in Chesterfield County since 1998 and is a graduate of Manchester High School.

“As a board, we are coalescing around one of Jim Holland’s last wishes that Dr. Hylton be appointed to the interim Dale District seat,” said Board Chair and Bermuda District Supervisor Jim Ingle. “Dr. Hylton has served admirably on the Planning Commission, demonstrating his commitment to continuing Jim Holland’s legacy and brand of selfless service to the district and county.”

Dr. Hylton earned his bachelor's degree in business management from Virginia State University, an MBA from Averett University and a Ph.D. in public policy and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He is a combat veteran of Afghanistan and continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

Hylton also cofounded Hylton & Company, a real estate and construction firm. He and his wife, Dr. Nelda Hylton, have three daughters.

“Dr. Hylton’s years of service helping make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors through his work on the Planning Commission make him uniquely qualified for the role,” said Clover Hill District Supervisor Jessica Schneider. “Those skills are very applicable to the work we do as a board and will be important as Dr. Hylton helps us navigate the year ahead without our longest-tenured member in Jim Holland.”

The special meeting is to appoint Hylton is scheduled for Wednesay at 6 p.m. in the county's historic courthouse on Iron Bridge Road. A news release issued last week said Hylton is expected to be sworn in immediately following the appointment.

“We are thankful for Dr. Hylton’s willingness to take on a critical role such as this, which ensures consistent, uninterrupted representation for the residents of Jim’s beloved Dale District,” said Board Vice Chair and Midlothian District Supervisor Mark S. Miller, Ph.D. “Our dear colleague and friend knew the board’s work must continue, and he recommended someone he knew would put the community first.”

“Appointing someone who had worked closely with Jim makes sense and ensures that Jim’s vision for the Dale District and beyond continues to influence the important work we do as a board and as a local government,” said Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll. “Even in his passing, Jim was thinking of his community’s future. We’re looking forward to welcoming and working alongside Dr. Hylton.”

A special election in November 2026 will fill the remainder of Holland's four-year term.

