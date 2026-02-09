Chester rescue group hosts 'Puppy Bowl' watch party featuring 4 celebrity dogs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Some folks in Chester got the chance to watch Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl" with some celebrity puppies on Sunday.

Operation Paws for Homes held a watch party to honor four of their dogs who made their debut in the game. Attendees had the chance to watch the game while meeting some of the cutest players.

Anne Ninowski, who adopted her dog from Operation Paws for Homes, explained why it's crucial to adopt from a shelter versus a breeder.

"It's really important to adopt versus, you know, buy from a breeder or anything because shelters are so overcrowded," Ninowski said. "Even shelters that don't technically euthanize, they still have to euthanize because there are just too many, too many dogs, not enough space."

The event aimed to help cute furry babies receive a loving home while giving them some play time and interaction with people.

