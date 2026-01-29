CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new sandwich joint is coming to Chesterfield. Cheba Hut, a sub shop chain with a cannabis theme, is slated to open this summer at Midlothian Depot, a Whole Foods-anchored mixed-use development taking shape at Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive. Menu items at Cheba Hut are named after marijuana strains or words associated with the plant, such as a ham-Swiss-pineapple sandwich called the Pakalolo (a Hawaiian term for marijuana), the Pacific Blue (a tuna melt) and Panama Red (chicken marinara). Sandwiches also feature a “cheba shake,” a parmesan blend that’s shaken onto the subs. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Marijuana-themed sandwich joint puffs up in Chesterfield
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.