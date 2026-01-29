Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marijuana-themed sandwich joint puffs up in Chesterfield

Sub sandwich chain Cheba Hut is planning to open a Chesterfield shop this summer. Pictured is the company's pizza sub called the Dank.
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new sandwich joint is coming to Chesterfield. Cheba Hut, a sub shop chain with a cannabis theme, is slated to open this summer at Midlothian Depot, a Whole Foods-anchored mixed-use development taking shape at Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive. Menu items at Cheba Hut are named after marijuana strains or words associated with the plant, such as a ham-Swiss-pineapple sandwich called the Pakalolo (a Hawaiian term for marijuana), the Pacific Blue (a tuna melt) and Panama Red (chicken marinara). Sandwiches also feature a "cheba shake," a parmesan blend that's shaken onto the subs.

