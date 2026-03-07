Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Space heater blamed in fire that killed Henrico man, injured child

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of the 69-year-old man who died nearly three weeks after being injured in a house fire in eastern Henrico County.

The fire happened around noon on Thursday, Feb. 12, at a home in the 8900 block of Strath Road, just off Kingsland Road, in Varina.

Charles Chavis died of his injuries on Tuesday, March 3, officials announced Saturday.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death," officials said.

A 4-year-old child was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation after the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental and was sparked by a space heater.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

