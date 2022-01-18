Missing Ashland teen found safe in another state

ASHLAND, Va. -- Chaeli Baughan, who was reported missing out of Ashland, Virginia, was found unharmed in Pennsylvania on Monday night, according to Ashland Police.

The 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday afternoon after it was believed she ran away from home.

Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman credited his investigators and the public for helping locate the teenager.

“I am overwhelmed by the tenacity of the APD Investigator assigned to this case and members of the APD team,” Chief Goodman said. “It is because of their sheer determination and long hours working with the community that we were able to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

This is the second time in as many years police have put a missing person's alert out for Baughan.

This most recent case remains under investigation in Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to Ashland Police.