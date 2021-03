HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said 14-year-old Chaeli Baughan who was reported missing on March 8 has been found safe and is reunited with her family.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with lounge pants and cowboy boots. Baughan is 5’2” tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.