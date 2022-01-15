Have you seen Chaeli Baughan? Missing teen last seen at Ashland YMCA

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen at the YMCA in Ashland.

Police said Chaeli Baughan was reported missing Saturday at 1 p.m.

Officers described Chaeli as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, according to police.

"Although there is no foul play indicated, out of abundance of caution given the incoming weather, her family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned of her whereabouts," officials said.

Anyone with information about Chaeli's whereabouts is is urged to call 804-730-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

