Henrico Police seek tips in unsolved homicide as one-year mark approaches

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking the public for information on a February 2025 homicide as the one-year mark approaches.

Chad Michael Young, 39, was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 in the 5000 block of Charles City Road in Varina. He had obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Young was shot by an unknown person or persons while sitting in the running vehicle. He was discovered later by his family members.

“As we approach the one-year mark of this incident, our detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have new information in connection to this case,” said Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolster in a statement. “Even the smallest detail can sometimes create new leads for our detectives to follow up on.”

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Henrico Police Det. R. Egan at (804) 501-4878. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

