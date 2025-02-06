Man found dead in driver's seat in Varina, homicide investigation underway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the Varina district early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Charles City Road in the Varina area for a report of a medical emergency just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Chad Michael Young Sr. of Henrico was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle with obvious signs of trauma.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 39.

Detectives are investigating. Police will work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Detective R. Egan at 804-501-4878. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through P3tips.com.



Did you know Chad Michael Young? Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube