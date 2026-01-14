VADOC Director Chad Dotson stepping down as Gov. Youngkin's term ends

RICHMOND, Va. — Chad Dotson, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), is stepping down from his post at the end of the week as Gov. Glenn Youngkin's term comes to an end.

Dotson was named VADOC director in September 2023.

A statement from VADOC said he "positioned the agency to effectively fight modern challenges facing corrections systems across the U.S., including sophisticated attempts to smuggle drugs (including deadly fentanyl), weapons, and other contraband into facilities."

In May 2025, Dotson announced that Virginia's latest recidivism rate of 17.6% is the lowest in the United States. The commonwealth has had the lowest or second-lowest recidivism rate in the nation for 12 years straight, VADOC said.

"The VADOC would like to thank Director Dotson for his more than two years of service as Director of the agency and wish him the best in his future endeavors," a statement reads.

Dotson posted a farewell message to Virginians on his social media page Tuesday.

"During my time at VADOC, we put The Virginia Model into motion: safety first, dignity always, evidence over habit, and continuity from custody to community," Dotson said.

Dotson mentioned dealing with fentanyl and seeing a decline in prison overdoses.

"We did the hard work to change lives, creating public safety in every community across the Commonwealth. I'll always be proud of that work," he said.

Dotson's last day will be Friday, Jan. 16. Govenor-elect Abigail Spanberger will be inaugurated on Saturday.

"This isn’t goodbye forever. I remain committed to the Commonwealth and to public safety, and I suspect our paths will cross again in service to Virginia, sooner rather than later," Dotson said at the conclusion of his post.

