CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett announces he is leaving after 26 years covering Richmond news

RICHMOND, Va. — Jon Burkett, one of the hardest working crime reporters in the country, is leaving CBS 6 after more than a quarter century covering Richmond news.

Burkett made the announcement on the latest episode of "Untold – A WTVR Podcast," telling host Catie Beck that his departure is driven by health concerns and a desire to be more present for his family.

"After 26 years, and on my 26-year anniversary date of September 29, I will walk away," an emotional Burkett said on the podcast. "It's been a great run, but I think for my health, my peace, for my family… I want to be present."

The award-winning journalist said recent health struggles, including sleep apnea and blood pressure issues, weighed heavily on his decision.

"I think about everything… I've got grandkids and my daughter, my other daughter and my son, and I'm like, I've gotta change this stuff, I've gotta change my lifestyle," Burkett said. "So, I had a hard reality and a hard talk with my wife, Mal, and she said, 'Well, I've been telling you, it's time to go,' and I said, 'Yeah, I think you're right.'"

Burkett is not yet ready to say what he will do next, but he will continue to live in Central Virginia, where he was born and raised.

A United States Navy veteran turned broadcast journalist, Burkett worked his way up the ladder doing his own camera work, cultivating sources, and becoming one of the top crime reporters in the country over a career spanning more than 26 years.

In the podcast episode, Burkett and Beck reminisce about his life in the news business, including some of the unforgettable stories he covered and the people who influenced him.

"These people are family, man, they really are," Burkett said. "I've been so blessed."

"Untold – A WTVR Podcast" is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.



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