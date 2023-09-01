Officials unveil Richmond casino plans with a new look, and a new name

RICHMOND, Va. -- In just a few months Richmonders will get to voice again whether or not they want a casino built on Richmond’s Southside.

However, according to officials, this project has been rebranded and has many changes compared to the casino plan residents narrowly voted down in 2021.

On Thursday, executives from Urban One and Churchill Downs revealed the new plan - a $562 million resort, casino, and entertainment complex called the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino.

Richmond Grand Resort & Casino

It's a project they stated will be different than the one Richmond residents voted down in 2021.

“We learned a lot about transparency intentionality and listening and this is a new project on all levels except the location," said Alfred Liggins III the CEO of Urban One, Inc.

The resort is still proposed to be built on an industrial lot on the Southside. Officials said they've spent significant time collecting feedback from the community to incorporate in the new plan.

Project developers say the new resort will include the following:



250-room luxury hotel

Resort amenities

Convention space

A 55-acre park

A 3,000-person entertainment venue

High-tech film and audio production facilities

Local restaurants and breweries.

Richmond Grand Resort & Casino The new exterior for the Richmond Grand Resort & Casino

Developers anticipate the project will bring 1,300 jobs that will average 55,000?????? in annual compensation and benefits.

They state the casino will bring in thousands of union jobs during construction, as well as $30 million in annual tax revenue to invest in a "stronger, safe city with better-funded school and services," according to the press release.

Officials state this project will not use public funds, tax breaks, incentives, or grants. They aim at employing 60% of staff locally and incorporating 40% of goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses.

“Richmond deserves a chance to vote on this project. They deserve to see the feedback that has gone into this investment to improve the offering," said William C. Carstanjen, the CEO of Churchill Downs, Inc.

In July, Richmonders who spoke out against the casinobeing added back on the ballot questioned promoters' motivations and were concerned about transparency with the allocation of revenue.

“City council doesn’t seem to be paying attention to its constituents which is our desire to not have a casino," said resident Blair Just.

Developers ask people to give the project a chance and look into the changes they incorporated from the feedback from the community.

“I think the city itself is in a different place ultimately and will be more intentional about the use of more funds," said Carstanjen.

Richmonders can participate in early voting on the referendum beginning September 22.

