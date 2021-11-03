Watch

Richmond voters reject Urban One casino

Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond voters have rejected the plan for a casino development on the city’s Southside. The referendum on Urban One’s $565 million casino and resort complex failed in Tuesday’s elections, with 51.4 percent of the electorate voting against it. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

