RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond voters have rejected the plan for a casino development on the city’s Southside. The referendum on Urban One’s $565 million casino and resort complex failed in Tuesday’s elections, with 51.4 percent of the electorate voting against it. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond voters reject Urban One casino
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:26:52-04
