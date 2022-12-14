Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teenager identified as victim of shooting on Richmond's Southside

Richmond top stories and weather December 14, 2022
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 17:05:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Caseymae Smith, 19, of Richmond.

Detectives are trying to determine if this homicide is tied to another homicide that happened earlier on Friday in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone