Teenager identified as victim of shooting on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Caseymae Smith, 19, of Richmond.

Detectives are trying to determine if this homicide is tied to another homicide that happened earlier on Friday in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.