Woman dead after Richmond shooting

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 09, 2022
Posted at 8:32 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 20:32:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Friday night.

On Friday just after 7 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman suffering a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

