Woman dead after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Friday night.

On Friday just after 7 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman suffering a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

