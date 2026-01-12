Spanberger names Carrie Chenery as Virginia's next Secretary of Commerce and Trade

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has selected Carrie Chenery to serve as Virginia's next Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Chenery founded the consulting firm Valley Pike Partners in 2018. Before launching her own company, she served as the Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership (SVP), the region's economic development and marketing organization.

Chenery also worked as Director of Government Affairs with the law firm Williams Mullen.

Provided to WTVR Carrie Chenery

The Virginia Tech graduate previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority Board of Directors and the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

"I am honored and excited to serve Governor-elect Spanberger in this historic administration. I share in the Governor-elect’s clear vision to position Virginia as the nation's best place to do business through a defining opportunity to lead affordability, housing, and energy progress," Chenery said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. "My statewide work in economic, community, and business development has given me a deep appreciation for the importance of realizing potential, building capacity, engaging diverse stakeholders, and delivering practical results."

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.