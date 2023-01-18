Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

70-year-old Portsmouth woman dies in Caroline County crash

Richmond top stories and weather January 18, 2023
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:31:08-05

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A 70-year-old woman died in single-vehicle crash on Friday near the Port Royal area of Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Route 17 just south of Camden Road when a 2020 Cadillac XT5 ran off of the road to the right, overcorrected and struck a tree on the left side of the highway.

State Police said Edith Mack of Portsmouth succumbed to her injuries at the scene and she was wearing her seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone