Caroline Coleburn updates snow and ice conditions in Brandermill

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Caroline Coleburn shared a winter weather report from Brandermill in Chesterfield County, where she encountered snowy and icy roads.

She noted that traffic compacted the soft, powdery snow, creating slick and slippery conditions.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) thanked Virginia Department of Transportation workers on Wednesday night and said major interstates were in good shape for travel.

"We'll get to the secondary roads afterwards, but the snow is still coming down," he said.

He said the Virginia State Police have been called to more than 400 crashes, significantly less than last week's storm with nearly 1,000 reported. No fatalities have been reported.

"Continue to keep your head about you, use really good judgment when you're getting out," he said.

How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.