State police respond to more than 70 crashes as winter weather hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A winter storm that moved into Virginia led to numerous traffic crashes around the Commonwealth.

Virginia State Police have reported 73 crashes across the state since midnight.

While four people have been hurt, no deaths have been reported as of 11 a.m.

In the Wytheville division, which covers much of southwest Virginia, there have been 42 crashes, all without injuries.

Police advise drivers to stay off the roads during the storm.

This precaution allows the Virginia Department of Transportation and other emergency crews more space to manage the situation and ensure road safety.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.