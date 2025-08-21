We've learned what was causing brown water. Caroline neighbors aren't happy.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Two weeks after CBS 6 shared the voices of Caroline County homeowners upset about brown, discolored water from their private water company, CBS6 learned more from the Virginia Department of Health about what caused the problem and what's being done to prevent it.

The Lake Land'Or community gets its water from a private company called Aqua Virginia. Brown, discolored water streamed out of taps over the Memorial Day weekend, and neighbors said it was not the first time.

"I don't drink this water that comes out of here. I don't even brush my teeth with it because I don't know what's in that brown water," said Caroline County resident Lisa Ritenour.

The water issues during the Memorial Day holiday prompted the head of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors to write a letter to three state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water. The letter stated the community experienced a serious water incident over the Memorial Day holiday that rendered basic activities like drinking, cooking, showering and laundry impossible for over 24 hours.

She added these are not new problems.

The board requested to meet with each state entity to discuss what could be done to prevent another discolored water event.

But CBS 6 learned that VDH never received the letter — that is, until we shared it with the agency. Since then, they sent the board a letter back stating they would like to coordinate a meeting date.

State finds elevated iron and manganese levels

In the letter, the field director for VDH's Richmond Field Office stated they received multiple complaints about the water in May and June. They conducted an on-site investigation and asked Aqua Virginia to take appropriate actions to eliminate the discolored water.

VDH tested samples provided by residents and found elevated levels of iron and manganese in the water. Those are not considered to present a risk to human health, but the state establishes acceptable levels of those contaminants based on aesthetic qualities related to the public acceptance of drinking water.

VDH staff recommended Aqua Virginia investigate how to reduce iron and manganese residuals in the distribution system and requested the company begin to report iron and manganese concentrations on a routine basis to VDH. That will allow the state to evaluate the efficacy of the treatment systems at the well.

Customers receive $5 credit

Customers said they received a $5 credit for the Memorial Day weekend water situation.

"I expected at least $50 off, so when they said five, it was a joke. It was a slap in the face," resident Darin Brown said.

A spokesperson for Aqua Virginia previously said the company's number one priority is the health and safety of customers. They highlighted that the color of the water did not pose any health risk and the water met all state water quality standards during the incidents. Still, they understood the frustration the discolored water caused.

