RICHMOND, Va. -- A pair of seasoned employees are getting behind the wheel of a longtime locally owned car wash chain. Car Pool Car Wash and its five locations in the region were purchased last month by the company’s longtime COO Tyree Brown and CFO Mark Harrison. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
From working at the car wash to owning Car Pool. New owners have big plans for Virginia business.
