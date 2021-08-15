Dog trapped under car that crashed through West End home, firefighters say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was injured after crashing through a home in Richmond's West End Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 4400 block of Grove Avenue just before 5:50 p.m.

Photos from the scene show a sedan crashed into the front right side of a brick home.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but the homeowner was not hurt, according to fire officials.

A dog was trapped under the car, but firefighters were able to pull the animal to safety, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There has been no word yet if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story.