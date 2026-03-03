Virginia mom prays for son in Abu Dhabi amid Iran war

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is keeping close tabs on her son, a visual artist living in Abu Dhabi, as the city faces intercepted Iranian missile strikes amid the ongoing war with Iran.

Christopher Benton, who has lived and worked in Abu Dhabi for more than 10 years, says the Emirates military has intercepted every Iranian missile aimed at the city.

"I don't know the exact number, but there's been probably over 500 missiles launched towards the UAE from Iran towards American military bases, and you can kind of see or hear it," Benton said.

Benton says he lives about 10 minutes from a naval port and described a sky filled with the sounds of interceptions.

"There's constant explosions in the sky," Benton said.

Despite the danger, Benton says the Emirates military's strength has kept residents from the worst of the strikes.

"Almost all of them have been like destroyed in the air," Benton said.

The U.S. Embassy sent Benton a shelter-in-place message Sunday evening for Monday.

While Abu Dhabi is not a direct target in the war, Benton says there is still a degree of unease, though the community is holding together.

"I think in general people are in good spirits," Benton said.

Back in Portsmouth, his mother, Candace McLellan, says she immediately reached out to her son when she heard about Saturday's airstrike.

Benton is eight time zones away, but McLellan says hearing his voice helped calm her fears.

"As a mom, I was just immediately like, OK, what's going on? I need to make contact with him. And once I did, and he soothed my fears, I was better, but you know I was still a little apprehensive," McLellan said.

McLellan is a teacher at a middle school in Chesapeake. She said she was getting ready for her event, "Yock Wars," when she heard the news.

"I was still a little apprehensive, and I actually had to get myself together," McLellan said.

McLellan also lived in Abu Dhabi at one point, which inspired her son to live there too. She says her faith is what keeps her grounded through the uncertainty.

"So I always have to tell myself, don't, why are you tripping, you know, if you're gonna pray, don't worry. If you're gonna worry, don't pray," McLellan said.

And for her son and his friends near the Persian Gulf, McLellan has a message.

"I'm praying for you guys, thinking about you guys, you're all awesome, and you're gonna be OK. For my son, I wanna say baby, we got you. Your grandma, me, and everybody else who loves you here are praying for you," McLellan said.

