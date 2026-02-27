Breast cancer survivor rescues boys from burning apartment in Virginia: 'Flames everywhere'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Despite having just returned home from chemotherapy treatment, a Colonial Heights woman is being recognized for rushing into a burning apartment and rescuing two young boys.

Jerkesha Petty had barely fallen asleep after finishing treatment — her 232nd day of chemotherapy — when a smoke detector jolted her awake.

"I looked across and I look at the door, and it was smoke coming from out of the top of the door," Petty recalled. "I ran across the street, don't know how I got the strength."

Once she was outside the apartment, she spotted one of the young boys who lived there and grasped the full scope of the emergency.

"I could see straight through the kitchen and it was just flames everywhere," Petty said.

Petty made sure both boys were outside before grabbing a fire extinguisher and going back in.

"It worked, but it didn't put the fire out. So I ran back home, I got the second fire extinguisher, I started at the base, and it still didn't put the fire out," Petty said. "So I went back home and got the white one. I had like a specialized one and then I just started spraying everywhere."

The third extinguisher knocked the fire down and out.

"I didn't really have time to respond, react. I just knew that they needed to get out of the residence and that the fire needed to be put out," Petty said.

Breast cancer survivor rescues boys from burning apartment in Virginia

Because of smoke inhalation, Petty was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Battalion Chief Geoff Turner of the Colonial Heights Fire Department praised Petty's actions.

"I think it is great. She was at the right place, at the right time and she was already fighting a battle of her own," Turner said.

Firefighters said the smoke detector in the apartment was working. Turner also used the moment to remind the public about proper fire extinguisher use.

CBS 6 is giving you a voice. Have a news tip or concern in your community? Connect with WTVR: newstips@wtvr.com Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

"The training is pretty simple," Turner said. "We use the acronym P.A.S.S. Which stands for pull the pin, aim., sueeze and sweep."

On Friday morning, the Colonial Heights Fire Department presented Petty with a certificate recognizing her bravery — along with a new fire extinguisher. Two area businesses also gave her special gifts.

"Should the opportunity arise again, you have a replacement that is ready to go," Colonial Heights Fire Chief Stephen Hoke said.

Petty has since finished all of her chemotherapy and radiation treatments and is now a breast cancer survivor.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.