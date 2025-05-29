Judge rules Virginia cancer doctor's license remain suspended pending formal hearing

RICHMOND, Va. — A local cancer doctor accused of inappropriately touching a recent medical school graduate will remain unable to practice medicine as he awaits his formal hearing before the Board of Medicine.

The board suspended Dr. Attique Samdani's license to practice medicine in March, determining that he presented a substantial danger to public health or safety.

Lawyers for Samdani had filed a petition for intermediate appeal in Richmond Circuit Court asking the Board of Medicine to stay its suspension order, but a judge ruled against Samdani.

Dr. Samdani's lawyers claim the alleged victim fabricated the story in retaliation after he refused to allow her to observe him for just one day instead of one month.

A lawyer from the Attorney General's office, which represented the Board of Medicine, argued the current temporary suspension is intended to protect the public.

The attorney also noted that the General Assembly gives the board the right to suspend a doctor's license prior to their formal hearing.

Samdani's lawyers argued the board's actions are based solely on allegations that have caused him to lose his career.

In her decision, Judge Claire Caldwell wrote the board enjoys sovereign immunity in its decision to suspend Samdani's license.

Samdani's formal hearing before the board is scheduled for June 27.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.