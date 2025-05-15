Hotel room 'exam' leads to Virginia cancer doctor's license suspension amid claims of inappropriate touching

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Richmond-area cancer doctor accused of inappropriately touching a recent medical school graduate from Pakistan.

Dr. Attique Samdani is contesting the allegations after the board suspended his license to practice medicine in March, finding he presented a "substantial danger to public health or safety."

Dr. Samdani accompanied a recent medical school graduate from Pakistan to her room at a Super 8 Motel on the Midlothian Turnpike on July 7, 2024, according to the board's suspension order.

Samdani, a long-time hematologist at the Virginia Cancer Institute, helped the woman come to the United States to participate in a medical observership, which "would help her apply for medical residency in America."

But, according to what the woman told investigators with the Virginia Department of Health Professions, once the pair got to her room, Samdani commented, "Don't tell my wife that I've brought you here. Look at my biceps. Look how strong."

Then after taking her to McDonald's for dinner, he allegedly "re-entered her hotel room" and said "he wanted to examine her lymph nodes."

He claimed he did this with all visitors and students, according to investigators.

Once the exam began, Samdani allegedly "touched her breasts over her clothing 2 or 3 times" as she lay on the hotel bed, even though she allegedly told him she was uncomfortable multiple times.

He also "touched her pubic area over her clothing," according to the board's suspension order.

In a phone call between the alleged victim, her boyfriend, also a doctor, and Dr. Samdani, Samdani allegedly said this was "normal" and offered to give them money, according to investigators.

The accuser filed a police report, and Chesterfield Police confirmed they are aware of the allegations and are investigating.

Lawyers for Samdani have filed a petition for intermediate appeal, asking the Board of Medicine to stay its suspension order.

They argue the board's decision was "based on the wholly one-sided, ill-motivated statements of" the alleged victim and her boyfriend, and that the board "rushed to judgment."

Samdani's lawyers claim his accuser had an agenda against him because she allegedly wanted her observership to last just two days, while he required her to observe him for one month, and she expected him to pay for her stay at the Super 8, which he refused to do.

They included images from surveillance video at the Super 8 that they say shows her smiling and chatting with Dr. Samdani seconds before she sent a text to her boyfriend claiming "he's touching me."

Samdani's lawyers say the board's suspension order shattered his reputation and plunged his future into uncertainty.

Samdani used to be listed on the Virginia Cancer Institute's website as a physician, but that page could not be found when visited Thursday.

A hearing to discuss his request to pause the suspension is scheduled for May 28th in Richmond Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m.

The Board of Medicine is opposing the petition, according to the Director of Communications for VDHP Kelly Smith.

His formal hearing before the Board of Medicine is scheduled for June 27.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

