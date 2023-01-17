Man shot in Henrico home has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in custody for killing his brother, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police have not yet officially released the name of the suspect nor their relationship to the deceased shooting victim.

Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, of Henrico, was found shot inside a home along the 5000 block of Charles City Road in eastern Henrico at about 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

"He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "During this investigation, detectives identified the suspect and have a person in custody. Once warrants are served, the person in custody will be identified."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.