Man found shot to death in Richmond apartment building courtyard, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond's Northside Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for the report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found a male down and unresponsive in a courtyard of an apartment building," Mercante said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-382-5824 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.