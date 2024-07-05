Watch Now
Calhoun Center ownership change to kickstart ‘anchor’ project for Jackson Ward Community Plan

BizSense
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 05, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. --Six months since a new development plan for Jackson Ward was finalized, city officials have set a catalyst of the revitalization effort into motion.

City Council adopted an ordinance last month allowing for the transfer of ownership of the Calhoun Family Investment Center, a community center in Jackson Ward’s Gilpin Court, from the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority to the City of Richmond.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

