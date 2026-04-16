Byrd Park neighbors concerned after multiple cats suddenly disappear

RICHMOND, Va. — Neighbors near Richmond’s Byrd Park are asking for help locating three community cats.

Friday will mark one month since Ghost, Smoke, and Gray Kitty suddenly went missing.

“I think it's mostly disturbing that they were here one day and gone the next,” Matt Graham said.

Since 2003, SOS Cats RVA trap, neuter, and return the cats to the community through donations and help from volunteers.

The nonprofit rescued the three siblings when their owner moved and abandoned them.

Over time, Gray Kitty became attached to Graham and Scott Cook and they welcomed her into their home.

“This cat was adored by many people, adored by us, well taken care of. She had been spayed. She was getting veterinary care. She was getting fed and housed. She was becoming more and more of an indoor cat, actually, as time went on,” Graham said.

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The neighbors fear someone may have removed the cats from their alleyway for unknown reasons.

“Everybody in the community just loved them, cared for them, and I'm sure there's some people that maybe didn't feel the same way we did,” Cook said.

The group has checked online missing pet pages, Richmond SPCA and Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) with no luck.

The nonprofit’s director, Peggy Lynch, is asking for the communities help as far away as Chesterfield and Henrico.

“We fear that these cats have been forcibly removed and relocated somewhere else. So, what we would ask is that the community keep their eye open. Take a photo, send it to us,” she said.

The cats are social siblings and they enjoy hanging out together but may be disoriented and skittish in an unknown location, according to the group’s Facebook post.

Both Ghost and Smoke are fully gray colored while Gray Kitty has distinct white markings on its face.

There is a reward for credible information that leads to the return of any of the cats. If you know their whereabouts, you can find the nonprofit on Facebook, Instagram or SOSCatsRVA.com.

RACC confirms they are assisting in the search.

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