3 Henrico men charged after shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings left teen critically injured

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three Henrico men have been charged after a December shooting in a Mechanicsville restaurant that left an 18-year-old man critically injured.

The shooting happened at the Buffalo Wild Wings in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road around 11 p.m. on December 13, 2025, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The initial investigation reveals that two different groups of males had an altercation inside the business, resulting in multiple firearms being displayed," officials said. "The altercation spread to the parking lot, where multiple shots were fired. The suspects fled before deputies arrived on scene."

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the following arrests:

Khaliyl Demond Habeeb Nasir, 22 of Henrico, was arrested in Spotsylvania County on February 18, and charged with:

Attempted Malicious Wounding (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding (Felony)

Unlawful Paramilitary Activity (Felony)

Use of a Firearm in a Felony (Felony)

Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Brandishing (Misdemeanor)

Mekhi Andrew Cooper, 21 of Henrico, was arrested in Henrico on January 7, and charged with:

Unlawful Paramilitary Activity (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Paramilitary Activity (Felony)

Transfer of a Firearm to an Ineligible Person (Felony)

Kalavion Nyronte Bailey, 21 of Henrico, was also arrested in Henrico on January 7, and charged with:

Unlawful Paramilitary Activity (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Paramilitary Activity (Felony)

According to the Code of Virginia, Virginia's paramilitary laws prohibit teaching, training, or assembling with others while armed with firearms, explosives, or incendiary devices with the intent to cause civil disorder or intimidate individuals.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140, or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

