Suspect in Brunswick County double homicide captured, sources tell Jon Burkett

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:20 a.m. regarding a man's body found in a ditch. During the investigation, a woman’s body was located approximately 400 yards away, on the opposite side of the road.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The suspect in a Brunswick County double homicide was captured over the weekend in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The suspect was captured by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they were looking to arrest Joseph Lee Powell in connection to the weekend double homicide.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information about the capture.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

