Suspect in Brunswick County double homicide captured, sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- The suspect in a Brunswick County double homicide was captured over the weekend in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The suspect was captured by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they were looking to arrest Joseph Lee Powell in connection to the weekend double homicide.

