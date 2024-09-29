Man, woman found shot to death along rural road in Brunswick County, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after two bodies were found along a rural road in Brunswick County Saturday morning.

The gruesome discovery happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Blue Bird Road in Dundas, officials with the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man's body with an apparent gunshot wound.

While processing the scene,a woman's body was found several hundred yards from the other victim, according to investigators. She had also been shot, officials said.

"Deputies and investigators are still actively working the crime scene," deputies said. "At this time, neither victim has been identified."

The bodies of both victims were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Capt. Joey Lopresti at Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

This is a developing story. CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil will have updates on this story soon. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.