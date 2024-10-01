Watch Now
This is who police are looking for in connection with Virginia double homicide

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:20 a.m. regarding a man's body found in a ditch. During the investigation, a woman’s body was located approximately 400 yards away, on the opposite side of the road.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Arrest warrants have been issued related to a double homicide in Brunswick County Sunday.

Joseph Lee Powell, 37, of Virginia was already wanted in Brunswick County for a probation violation and he is now also wanted for Murder, Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon.

Powell should be considered armed and dangerous. Powell has connections to Brunswick County, Richmond, and Chesapeake.

Joseph Lee Powell 1
The identities of the victims are still unconfirmed and proper family notifications have not occurred, so their names will not be provided to the public at this time.

If you have information relating to this case or his whereabouts, please contact Captain Joey Lopresti at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

