Man killed in Henrico was found in room with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

Henrico police
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Brook Road in Glen Allen on Sunday morning.

Henrico Police were called to the 8500 block of Brook Road for a domestic-related call for service just before 12 p.m.
"Once on scene, officers located an adult male inside a room with apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

The man was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

He died from his injuries at an area hospital, according to officials.

"Detectives are not searching for anyone in connection to this shooting," police said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

