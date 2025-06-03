Watch Now
Broken water main in Richmond successfully repaired

WTVR
RICHMOND, Va. — A broken water main at 7th and Canal Streets in Downtown Richmond is now fixed, according to the Department of Public Utilities.

Water service is fully restored after the repair, which was paused Monday as crews experienced difficulty in "isolating the water line," according to city officials.

Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) employees found the water main break after learning about a sinkhole in that area last Thursday morning.

The break impacted water pressure in eastern Henrico, as parts of Henrico County rely on the City of Richmond for its water supply.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

