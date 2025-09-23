Police search vape shop on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Broad Street is open again near Lombardy Street in Richmond after police executed a search warrant at a vape shop.

According to Richmond Police, RPD assisted the Chesterfield Police Department in executing a search warrant at the location in the 1500 block of Broad Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chief of Police said no one was inside and they are currently searching the property, according to a CBS 6 photojournalist on the scene.

Earlier today, RPD assisted CPD in executing a search warrant at a vape shop in the 2500 block of West Main Street in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube