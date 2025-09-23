Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police search vape shop on Broad Street in Richmond

Vape Shop Raid
WTVR
Vape Shop Raid
Vape Shop Raid
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 23, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Broad Street is open again near Lombardy Street in Richmond after police executed a search warrant at a vape shop.

According to Richmond Police, RPD assisted the Chesterfield Police Department in executing a search warrant at the location in the 1500 block of Broad Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chief of Police said no one was inside and they are currently searching the property, according to a CBS 6 photojournalist on the scene.

Earlier today, RPD assisted CPD in executing a search warrant at a vape shop in the 2500 block of West Main Street in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone