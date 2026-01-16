Virginia man plotted wife's murder with help of family's au pair, prosecutors say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Prosecutors in northern Virginia made a chilling allegation in court Tuesday, telling a jury that a man plotted his wife's murder with the help of his lover — the family's live-in babysitter from Brazil, CBS News reported.

Brendan Banfield went on trial Tuesday, and that former au pair was the first witness against him in a disturbing case that also led to the killing of a stranger.

"Brendan Banfield killed his wife Christine Banfield and a man named Joseph Ryan," prosecutors said in their blunt opening statement as the murder trial began Tuesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The 40-year-old sat stone-faced in court as prosecutors said he and his au pair plotted for weeks to come up with an elaborate plan to get rid of his wife, Christine.

"By the fall of 2022 they were fully in love, planning their future on a trip to New York. Brendan revealed his desire to get rid of Christine. Divorce was not an option for him," Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jenna Sands said.

Police say Banfield fatally stabbed his wife, Christine, and lured a stranger — Joseph Ryan — to the family's home, planning to frame him for the crime. Prosecutors say Brendan created a profile on a sexual fetish site, posing as his wife. He allegedly invited Ryan to the home for a sexual role-play scenario.

The au pair — 25-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhães — testified Banfield wanted his wife out of the picture.

"Did he tell you what he wanted to do?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes," Magalhães said.

"What did he say?" the prosecutor continued.

"He mentioned his plan to get rid of her," Magalhaes said.

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 24, 2023, Banfield shot Ryan in the head while in their bedroom, stabbed his wife repeatedly, and directed Magalhães to fire a second shot into Ryan's chest.

Magalhães pleaded guilty to a lesser count of involuntary manslaughter in 2024 after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors and is now their key witness.

In the defense's opening statements, they disputed the prosecution's allegations.

"Digital forensics doesn't lie. People lie," Banfield's attorney, John Carroll, said.

Carroll argued digital evidence will show Christine herself communicated with Ryan, and accused investigators of pressuring the au pair into testifying.

Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in both deaths, along with child abuse and felony child cruelty because his 4-year-old daughter was inside the house when all of this happened. He faces life in prison if convicted.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.