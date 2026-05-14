Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Taylor Chesterfield Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Chesterfield News

Actions

Man critically injured in Chesterfield stabbing, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the 12400 block of Branner Way around 7:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was domestic in nature and an investigation is underway. There is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke