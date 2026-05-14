Man critically injured in Chesterfield stabbing, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the 12400 block of Branner Way around 7:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was domestic in nature and an investigation is underway. There is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

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