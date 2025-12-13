5 arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Five people, including four teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Prince George County in October.

On Oct. 12, Prince George County Police responded to the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive for reports of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. They found Dan'Quariahz Redd with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shirazi Massaun Harrington, 22, of Chester, is charged with aggravated murder, armed robbery resulting in death, and use of firearm in commission of felony.

Jarius Ezikel Day, 18, of Hopewell, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in death.

Additionally, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old are charged with armed robbery, murder 2nd degree, use of firearm in commission of felony, possession of firearm by juvenile, and brandishing.

All five suspects are being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

