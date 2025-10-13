Person suffers life-threatening injury in Prince George shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A person suffered a life-threatening injury in a shooting in Prince George County on Sunday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive.

Crime Insider sources say the victim was shot in the head. CBS 6 is working to get an update on their condition.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

