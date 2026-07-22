Virginia tow truck driver Brandon Payne charged with multiple crimes; police seek potential victims

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for people who may have been victimized by a tow truck driver arrested and charged with multiple crimes following a July 16 traffic stop.

Brandon Payne, 41, of King George faces charges stemming from an incident on Plank Road and Huntington Hills in Fredericksburg, as well as charges related to an ongoing investigation into alleged predatory towing practices.

A Fredericksburg police spokesperson said an officer observed Payne's tow truck traveling in the right lane while towing a vehicle when the driver made an abrupt lane change.

"[That caused] the vehicle being towed to swing in a dangerous manner," the spokesperson said.

The officer also observed that the tow truck's license plate appeared to be intentionally covered.

"During the traffic stop, the driver provided [the officer] with a false name, date of birth, and social security number. The driver's true identity was later confirmed," the spokesperson said. "A records check revealed Payne had outstanding warrants through the Stafford County Sheriff's Office for Grand Larceny."

Payne was charged with:

False identification to avoid arrest

Failure to secure a load

Operating a tow truck without DCJS credentials

Failure to have a valid state inspection



Payne was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Fredericksburg Police Department Brandon Payne

The July 16 arrest is separate from an ongoing Fredericksburg Police Department Detective Division investigation that began in October 2025 into alleged predatory towing practices by Payne's towing company. That investigation has produced multiple reports from victims across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

"If you believe you have been overcharged or otherwise victimized by a towing company, we encourage you to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department and speak with an officer," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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