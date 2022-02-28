16-year-old boy rescued after falling down 30-foot well in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy had to be rescued by multiple agencies Sunday afternoon after he fell into a 30-foot well.

The Tappahannock-Essex Fire Department and Tappahannock Rescue Squad arrived first to the scene. They requested assistance from Hanover County's Fire-EMS Technical Rescue Team.

Hanover firefighters set up hauling systems and lowered one of their crew members into the well. Both the crew member and the boy were then safely hoisted out of the well.

The boy was then assessed by a Life Evac helicopter crew. Officials said he was in stable condition at the time.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS also assisted with their Technical Rescue Team for manpower of the hauling systems, as well as coordinating a backup plan with Hanover Fire-EMS. Officials said Chesterfield also assisted with the final setup for the patient's removal.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


