Boy dies after shooting near Virginia community center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy died after being sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots near the Camelot Community Center on King Arthur Drive just before at 1:10 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was declared dead on Sunday.

There is currently no suspect information that has been released. The shooting is still under investigation.

"That’s like our little brother. We wouldn’t even call him friends. We all neighborhood brothers. We grew up on the same street and all of that. That was a piece of my heart," one of the victim's friends told News 3.

